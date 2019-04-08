Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Takahashi solid as Hawks' 7 homers down Marines

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Rei Takahashi pitched seven solid innings on Sunday, and his SoftBank Hawks teammates blasted seven home runs in an 11-1 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines.

A day after suffering their second straight loss to the Marines, the Hawks offense pulled off a strong comeback to salvage the final game of their three-game series at Yafuoku Dome.

Takahashi (2-0) limited the visitors to two hits, a walk and two hit batters, while striking out four in a 114-pitch effort. He worked five scoreless innings until Shohei Kato, who reached base with a double, scored on center fielder Yuki Yanagita's error in the sixth.

"I don't have much experience as a starter so I wanted to go as far as I could," said Takahashi. "I think my strength is picking up the tempo and not giving hitters time to think. So I think it's good I was able to do that."

"I want to pitch an additional inning in my next game. What I need to do remains the same (even with the second win)," he said.

Yanagita opened the scoring in the first with his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot against right-hander Yuki Ariyoshi (0-2). Cleanup hitter Alfredo Despaigne's three-run homer put the game out of reach in the third before Seiichi Uchikawa followed with a solo shot.

The SoftBank hitters picked up additional momentum, homering four times in a five-run eighth. Nobuhiro Matsuda led off with a solo homer, before Seiji Uebayashi, Go Kamamoto and Shuhei Fukuda also went deep against right-hander Taiki Tojo.

Elsewhere in the PL, the Rakuten Eagles battled back from five runs down to finish with a 5-5, 12-inning tie against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Rakuten captain Ginji Akiminai caught the last three innings. A former minor league catcher, Akaminai had not caught since 2009.

At Tokyo Dome, Shuta Tonosaki's ninth-inning, three-run homer lifted the Seibu Lions' to a 4-2, come-from-behind victory over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

In the Central League, right-hander Yuya Yanagi (1-0) surrendered a run on three hits and a walk over eight innings in the Chunichi Dragons' 3-1 win over the Yakult Swallows at Jingu Stadium. In Yokohama, the DeNA BayStars beat the Yomiuri Giants for the second straight day, 5-1.

In Hiroshima, righty Yuki Nishi (1-1) pitched a six-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Carp 9-0. Nishi picked up his first win since signing over the winter as a free agent.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table