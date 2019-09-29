Tigers pitching keeps postseason hopes alive

baseball

Yuki Nishi worked five innings, and four relievers completed a nine-hit shutout in the Hanshin Tigers' 7-0 win over the DeNA BayStars on Saturday.

The Tigers have two games remaining and trail the third-place Hiroshima Carp by half a game in the battle for the Central League's final playoff spot. The Tigers can reach the postseason by winning their remaining two games on Sunday and Monday against the Chunichi Dragons at home.

Nishi (10-8) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three. BayStars starter Shota Imanaga (13-7) allowed seven runs, six earned, over 7-1/3 innings. The Tigers loaded the bases in the fourth on two walks and an infield single before Masahiro Nakatani singled in the first two runs of a four-run inning.

Suguru Iwazaki, Rafael Dolis, Hiroya Shimamoto and Koki Morita finished off the shutout with one inning apiece.

Elsewhere in the Central League, Yakult Swallows fans celebrated retiring Giants star Shinnosuke Abe's last appearance at Jingu Stadium, giving him a hero's sendoff after Yakult beat Yomiuri 2-1 in 10 innings.

In the Pacific League, Rick van den Hurk allowed three runs over six innings of work for the SoftBank Hawks in a warm-up for the postseason that ended in a 3-3, 12-inning tie with the Orix Buffaloes.

