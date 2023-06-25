Ioka defeats Franco to win WBA super flyweight title

boxing

Japanese boxer Kazuto Ioka claimed the WBA super flyweight title via unanimous decision Saturday over Joshua Franco of the United States in their rematch.

The bout at Tokyo's Ota City General Gymnasium came after the World Boxing Association stripped Franco of his super flyweight belt for failing to make weight a day earlier. A Franco win, or a draw would have left the title vacant.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112, while the other scored it 115-113.

"I'm glad I got the result," said the 34-year-old Ioka. "I knew I had to keep throwing punches. Franco was as strong as last time, with a wide range of punches."

Franco, 27, slowed a little after he suffered a cut above his right eye in the fifth round, while Ioka turned up the pressure with body shots and uppercuts.

Ioka improved his win-loss record to 30-2, including 15 wins by knockout, with one draw. Franco fell to 18-2-3 with eight KOs.

On Dec. 31, 2022, the two boxers battled to a 12-round draw in a two-belt unification fight, with Ioka fighting as WBO super flyweight champion.

The World Boxing Organization ordered Ioka to arrange a mandatory title defense against top-ranked countryman Junto Nakatani, but Ioka chose to vacate his belt in order to face Franco again.

"Since that day (New Year's Eve), so many things occurred, but I never give up," Ioka said. "I became a champion again with the help of many people."

The Japan Boxing Commission revealed Wednesday that Ioka's urine sample taken on the day of the New Year's Eve fight showed traces of cannabis, adding that the amount of cannabis found was below the World Anti-Doping Agency's detection limit.

Ioka's Shisei Gym, reacting to the JBC's move, said, "Ioka hasn't taken or used any banned substance. We'll prove his innocence. We wonder why they needed to announce that at this time."

Ioka is the only Japanese man who has held world boxing championships in four weight classes.

