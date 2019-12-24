Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese champion Ryota Murata, right, hits Canadian challenger Steve Butler in the first round of their WBA middleweight world boxing title match in Yokohama on Monday night. Photo: AP/Toru Takahashi
boxing

Murata successfully defends WBA middleweight title

YOKOHAMA

Japan's Ryota Murata retained the World Boxing Association middleweight crown on Monday with a fifth-round stoppage of Canadian challenger Steven Butler.

The London Olympic Games gold medalist secured the victory by technical knockout after dropping his opponent in the closing seconds of the round at Yokohama Arena.

"I felt good while I was in the room waiting to come out and I thought I'd be able to end it quickly," said the 33-year-old Murata, who improved to 16-2 with 13 knockouts.

Making his first defense since reclaiming the belt in a rematch with American Rob Brant in July, Murata fought a composed bout against the 24-year-old Canadian.

Murata tested Butler early with his left jab, overhand right and left jab, straight right combinations, eventually ramping up the intensity late in the third round.

He took a jab to the face in the fourth but countered with a hard right hook to the head of Butler (28-2-1), who was making his first world title challenge.

Pursuing aggressively, Murata unleashed a powerful left hook that floored Butler and prompted American referee Rafael Ramos to end the fight at 2 minutes, 45 seconds in the fifth.

"Butler packed more of a punch than I expected. I caught him a couple of times with my right," Murata said.

"It's been a turbulent year, but I was ultimately able to fight on my own terms."

On the undercard featuring two other world title bouts, Kenshiro Teraji (17-0) retained his World Boxing Council light flyweight belt with a fourth-round TKO of Filipino challenger Randy Petalcorin (31-4-1).

It was the seventh successful defense for the 27-year-old Teraji, who claimed the belt by beating Mexico's Ganigan Lopez in Tokyo in May 2017.

Japan's Akira Yaegashi (28-7) lost his challenge for the International Boxing Federation flyweight crown against South Africa's Moruti Mthalane (39-2).

The defending champion seized control with an explosive eighth round and had been dominating Yaegashi when the referee stopped the fight in the ninth.

