Amateur boxing federation chief resigns over allegations of misconduct

Japan Amateur Boxing Federation President Akira Yamane announced his resignation Wednesday following multiple allegations of misconduct, including pressuring referees to fix matches and misuse of grant money.
Yamane, 78, has denied several allegations against him, but acknowledged his relationship with a former gang leader, prompting Japan Sports Agency chief Daichi Suzuki and others to call for him to step down.
"Today, I tender my resignation. As president of the federation, I apologize to the athletes that such a problem has occurred. I am very sorry," Yamane said at a press conference.
The announcement follows an emergency federation meeting Tuesday to address Yamane's leadership of the organization, with the sheer number of allegations apparently making his position untenable.
"In the end, the board of directors left the decision up to me as the president, so I went home and consulted with my wife. She told me I should take care of my troubles now, so I made the decision (to resign)," Yamane said.
In his statement, Yamane did not address his relationship with the organized crime figure. He also did not touch upon the alleged misuse of grant money.
Yamane's alleged misconduct came to light after a privately formed amateur boxing support group, led by former JABF board member Yoshio Tsuruki, filed a complaint last month calling for the JABF to be investigated over 12 specific issues.
The group -- which comprises 333 individuals and includes executives of prefectural boxing federations -- on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Yamane from the JABF and the dismissal of all JABF directors.
Tsuruki said Yamane needed to provide more information about his resignation and any future relationship with the JABF.
"The implication of his resignation is unclear. Is he quitting as the president? As a member of the board? I don't know if he's even fully retiring," Tsuruki said.
"This is not a step forward at all. Since our aim is to change the organization itself, there's no meaning if he remains at the top," he said.
The controversy surrounding Yamane has sent shockwaves through the country's sporting establishment, prompting the JABF to set up an independent committee to investigate the allegations at the behest of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japan Sport Association.
Several members of the JABF board of directors are also considering resigning amid the fallout, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Among the complaints, Yamane is said to have pressured referees to give favorable treatment to fighters from his native Nara Prefecture.
He is also accused of having held a monopoly on the sale of boxing gloves used in official JABF competitions. The JABF-approved gloves were reportedly supplied by a front company controlled by Yamane.© KYODO
Schopenhauer
I like this man. This guy has some virtue today's Japanese men lost. He is a true man.
Cricky
78...couldn't organise his own retirement, but could organise the corruption and his own sense of entitlement. A pig of a man and a snap shot of all that's wrong in Japan.
Shikisai
Good riddance!
serendipitous1
Saw him on TV this morning. He acts like a thug and gangster. Good riddance.
Schopenhauer
He is a self built man. He did not go to school. He does not speak nice but he has an air of overwhelming others. He is an "oyabun." I thought Americans liked a person like him.
SaikoPhysco
Every single sports organization in Japan that I've ever been a member of or close enough to is corrupt in one way or another. Those that start these sports ventures take total control over the organization and milk its members dry. They throw up rules and they even start a system of testing and ranking. Every test costs money to take. All to often the items used in said sport needed to be purchased through the governing body. I've seen rules changed where they became local rules which banned items above a certain weight. Then the governing body signed a contract with the supplier where they could be the only people to have license to import the sports items we needed. I've seen embezzlement from 3 out of 5 organizations, one where the bank account was totally drained. Japan is an extremely frustrating place to play organized sports because they totally take the fun out of it with rules, fees, and overall rigidness.
Alexandre T. Ishii
"This is not a step forward at all. Since our aim is to change the organization itself, there's no meaning if he remains at the top." tells everything. He stated for his resignation but I saw in one of tv channel he will suit JABF. Unclear point...(?)
goldorak
About time!
Been all over the news in Kansai after a Nara fighter won on points despite going to the canvas twice.
Luddite
Took him long enough. He's been giving some bizarre interviews on morning TV.
Shikisai
I hope they reform the whole organization,too, because where else-but in Japan-have you seen a 'life-time president of a Boxing federation' ? (that's how his title translates)
Times change, even 'life-time presidents' can't go unpunished for what they do.
quercetum
Most women hold the strings and power in the household.