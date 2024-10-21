Sato wins women's keirin at worlds in Denmark

Mina Sato from Japan celebrates winning gold, after the women's keirin, at the World Championship in Track Cycling in Ballerup Super Arena in Denmark, on Sunday.

cycling

After twice finishing runner-up, track cyclist Mina Sato broke through for Japan's maiden women's keirin title at the world championships on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Paris Olympian claimed the crown three days after compatriot Kento Yamasaki won the men's keirin in Ballerup, Denmark, demonstrating Japan's strength in the track cycling event that originated in the country.

Sato took world championship silver in 2021 and 2022 but made a disappointing quarterfinal exit from the women's keirin at this year's Paris Olympics.

She topped the podium ahead of Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands and Katy Marchant of Britain, with Japanese teammate Fuko Umekawa finishing fifth at the Ballerup Super Arena.

"I'm very proud to have won the gold medal in keirin, an event in which Japan takes great pride," Sato said.

"I was able to ride exactly how my coach instructed, and the result followed."

Yumi Kajihara, who won the omnium title in 2020, was previously the only Japanese woman to win world championship gold.

© KYODO