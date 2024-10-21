 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mina Sato from Japan celebrates winning gold, after the women's keirin, at the World Championship in Track Cycling in Ballerup Super Arena in Denmark, on Sunday. Image: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
cycling

Sato wins women's keirin at worlds in Denmark

0 Comments
COPENHAGEN

After twice finishing runner-up, track cyclist Mina Sato broke through for Japan's maiden women's keirin title at the world championships on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Paris Olympian claimed the crown three days after compatriot Kento Yamasaki won the men's keirin in Ballerup, Denmark, demonstrating Japan's strength in the track cycling event that originated in the country.

Sato took world championship silver in 2021 and 2022 but made a disappointing quarterfinal exit from the women's keirin at this year's Paris Olympics.

She topped the podium ahead of Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands and Katy Marchant of Britain, with Japanese teammate Fuko Umekawa finishing fifth at the Ballerup Super Arena.

"I'm very proud to have won the gold medal in keirin, an event in which Japan takes great pride," Sato said.

"I was able to ride exactly how my coach instructed, and the result followed."

Yumi Kajihara, who won the omnium title in 2020, was previously the only Japanese woman to win world championship gold.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog