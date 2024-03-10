J1 debutants Machida see off Kashima for 1st home win

soccer

J.League first-division debutants Machida Zelvia continued their excellent start to the season, beating Kashima Antlers 1-0 for their first home J1 win Saturday.

Attacker Yu Hirakawa's 13th-minute winner gave the capital side all three points at Machida Gion Stadium as they moved up to joint second on seven points, behind Sanfrecce Hiroshima on goal difference after three rounds.

"We anticipated pressure and momentum from Kashima of course, and were intent on applying even more of that ourselves," said Machida manager Go Kuroda, who guided them to top-flight promotion in his first season in charge last year following a 28-year career coaching high school football.

"We managed to have everyone on the same page, and that was the reason we could play at our pace from the first half...We can't help if players mentally get on the back foot, but winning 1-0 and keeping a clean sheet was our shared target, and the players remained calm."

A successful short counter had Machida in front after right-sided attacker Byron Vazquez dispossessed Kashima's Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano deep in the opposing half. Kai Shibato found Shota Fujio, and the forward fed Hirakawa, whose tidy first touch set him up for a shot with enough on it to find its way home.

While Vazquez went off in the 22nd minute following his own challenge that earned him a yellow, Machida remained in control until Kashima forward Yuma Suzuki flashed a low shot just wide from 20 meters out on the stroke of halftime that was the visitors' best chance.

An organized Machida did not give away much after the break while going close off set pieces, battling for each ball and thriving on physical challenges even without Japan's 2018 World Cup defender and former Kashima and Touluse man Gen Shoji. Their major signing ahead of the campaign, Shoji is currently out injured.

Kashima found some joy down the left, but their crosses lacked the necessary accuracy. The visitors ended the match without a shot on target and remain on four points after their first defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Hiroshima cruised to a 4-0 home win over Sagan Tosu. Kashiwa Reysol edged promoted Jubilo Iwata 1-0 away to move level with Machida.

Albirex Niigata moved up to six points, leaving it till late in a 1-0 home win that handed Nagoya Grampus their third straight defeat, while Avispa Fukuoka were held 1-1 at home by Shonan Bellmare.

Yuya Osako missed a penalty but scored with a free-kick as reigning champions Vissel Kobe claimed a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man FC Tokyo. Shinji Kagawa scored in Cerezo Osaka's 2-1 home win over promoted Tokyo Verdy, who also went a man down, while Kyoto Sanga won 1-0 at Kawasaki Frontale.

© KYODO