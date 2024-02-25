Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's women soccer players greet North Korea's players before their women's Olympic qualifier soccer match at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Ibrahim Asiri
soccer

Japan, N Korea draw 0-0 in 1st leg of final Olympic women's soccer qualifier

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia

Japan and North Korea remained on level terms in their final qualifier for the Paris Olympic women's soccer tournament following a scoreless draw in the opening leg Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The match between two of Asia's strongest women's teams was played at an empty Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah after being relocated just three days in advance.

Originally scheduled for Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium, the clash was moved to the neutral venue after Japan voiced concerns to the Asian Football Confederation over a number of issues, including a lack of transparency from North Korea about match operations.

Futoshi Ikeda's side dominated possession but had to stay on their toes against a fast and physical North Korean side who looked to move forward quickly whenever they had the ball.

Despite spending much of the game in their final third, Nadeshiko Japan forced just one save from North Korean keeper Pak Ju Mi, through Mina Tanaka late in the first half.

At the other end, Japan stopper Ayaka Yamashita had to deal with three attempts on target as North Korea outshot their opponents 9-4.

North Korea missed a chance to steal the result in the 73rd minute when forward Kim Kyong Yong headed onto the crossbar.

"Of course we were aiming to win, but after drawing 0-0, I want to prepare well for the home leg with only winning on our mind," Japan captain Saki Kumagai said.

The teams will meet again for the return leg at Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday. The winner of the two-leg tie will earn one of the two Asian berths in the 12-team women's football tournament this summer in Paris.

