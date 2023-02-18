Kagawa helps Cerezo earn draw in J.League return

soccer

Shinji Kagawa came off the bench to help Cerezo Osaka claim a 2-2 draw with promoted Albirex Niigata on Saturday in the former Japan star's return to the J.League for the first time since the summer of 2010.

With the score 1-1, the 33-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker came on in the 70th minute to a fervent cheer from the home crowd, and his pass resulted in hosts Cerezo taking the lead five minutes later at Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

"The atmosphere was something I've never felt before and it caught me by surprise," said Kagawa, who had left foot surgery in November. "(Today) was a big step going forward."

Kagawa's well-weighted ball found Ryosuke Yamanaka down the left, and the full-back's cross was half-cleared into the path of Hiroaki Okuno, who struck home a low effort from outside the box.

"I sent him (Kagawa) on as we wanted to have more time controlling the game," said Cerezo manager Akio Kogiku, who scouted Kagawa for Cerezo at the beginning of the playmaker's career.

"I used him longer than I was planning to, but he provided a string of high-quality plays."

That wasn't enough for Cerezo to claim three points, however, as 37-year-old Niigata defender Kazuhiko Chiba headed in a corner from Ryotaro Ito five minutes later to secure a point.

"I'm not the kind of player who scores and was lucky," Chiba said following the entertaining draw.

Back in the top flight for the first time since 2017, Niigata took the game to Cerezo and led through a superb 22nd-minute counter as Ito laid the ball off for Kaito Taniguchi to rifle through the legs of a defender and inside the far post.

The home side, fifth last year, equalized in the 28th minute thanks to a fine cross from the right by Belgian midfielder Jordy Croux, powerfully nodded home by Hirotaka Tameda.

Kagawa, who wore Japan's No. 10 shirt at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, won two German Bundesliga titles and one in the English Premier League before other European stints with Besiktas, Zaragoza, PAOK Thessaloniki and Sint-Truiden.

In other J1 results, Yuki Ohashi bagged a hat-trick as Shonan Bellmare began the season with a 5-1 win away to Sagan Tosu.

League Cup holders Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who were third in the J1 last year, were held to a scoreless draw at home against Consadole Sapporo. Kashima Antlers, looking to improve on fourth place, won 2-0 away to Kyoto Sanga.

FC Tokyo won 2-0 at home against Asian Champions League finalists Urawa Reds, while Takashi Usami struck for Gamba Osaka, who conceded a late penalty equalizer in their 2-2 draw at Kashiwa Reysol.

Danish forward Kasper Junker headed in the winner as Nagoya Grampus won 1-0 away to another promoted side, Yokohama FC. Jean Patric scored the winner as Vissel Kobe beat Avispa Fukuoka 1-0 at home.

