Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Marinos stay unbeaten, prolong Reds' winless start

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos made it two wins from two to start the J-League top-flight season, beating Urawa Reds 2-0 on goals from Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus in the home opener Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Accustomed to dominating the ball, Kevin Muscat's men had only a moderate edge in possession, but were more clinical when it counted against a visiting Reds outfit still looking for their first win under Polish manager Maciej Skorza.

"When it's a good, strong opponent (like) today, there are going to be times when you have to suffer a little bit and it's not going your way," Muscat said. "I think we dealt with that pretty well."

Elber hit the post from a corner kick before Lopes opened his account for the season in the 18th minute, as Marinos used their quick movement and passing to prize apart the Urawa defense.

Lopes triggered the attack by turning and laying off to compatriot Elber near halfway, and was there to finish it several passes later with a close-range header off Takuma Nishimura's ball that bounced sharply off the turf.

An offside flag saved Reds captain Hiroki Sakai's blushes late in the half after the Japan defender deflected a cross into his own net under pressure.

The replacement of Dutch striker Bryan Linssen with Shinzo Koroki gave Reds' attack more direction to start the second half.

David Moberg got through on goal early in the period but could not find a way around a confident Powell Obinna Obi, who has taken the mantle of Marinos' first-choice goalkeeper following the departure of J-League Best XI member Yohei Takaoka.

Reds midfielder Yoshio Koizumi later hit the side netting after the ball spilled to him on the edge of the area.

Nishimura was in the thick of things again as Marinos sealed the result in the 89th minute, squaring it for Yan Matheus to side-foot directly in front after the hosts won back possession in their attacking half.

In other J1 results, Akihiro Ienaga's penalty deep in injury time clinched 2022 runners-up Kawasaki Frontale a late 2-1 comeback win over Kashima Antlers after both teams were reduced to 10 men in a chaotic battle at Kashima Stadium.

Takeshi Kanamori struck the winner with two minutes left in Avispa Fukuoka's 2-1 victory over visiting Cerezo Osaka, while Kensuke Nagai's goal proved the difference in Nagoya's 1-0 win at home against Kyoto Sanga.

Yuya Osako opened the scoring for Vissel Kobe, who came away from Sapporo Dome with a 3-1 win against Consadole Sapporo, and at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Gamba Osaka and Sagan Tosu were deadlocked 1-1.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog