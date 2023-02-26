Marinos stay unbeaten, prolong Reds' winless start

soccer

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos made it two wins from two to start the J-League top-flight season, beating Urawa Reds 2-0 on goals from Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus in the home opener Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Accustomed to dominating the ball, Kevin Muscat's men had only a moderate edge in possession, but were more clinical when it counted against a visiting Reds outfit still looking for their first win under Polish manager Maciej Skorza.

"When it's a good, strong opponent (like) today, there are going to be times when you have to suffer a little bit and it's not going your way," Muscat said. "I think we dealt with that pretty well."

Elber hit the post from a corner kick before Lopes opened his account for the season in the 18th minute, as Marinos used their quick movement and passing to prize apart the Urawa defense.

Lopes triggered the attack by turning and laying off to compatriot Elber near halfway, and was there to finish it several passes later with a close-range header off Takuma Nishimura's ball that bounced sharply off the turf.

An offside flag saved Reds captain Hiroki Sakai's blushes late in the half after the Japan defender deflected a cross into his own net under pressure.

The replacement of Dutch striker Bryan Linssen with Shinzo Koroki gave Reds' attack more direction to start the second half.

David Moberg got through on goal early in the period but could not find a way around a confident Powell Obinna Obi, who has taken the mantle of Marinos' first-choice goalkeeper following the departure of J-League Best XI member Yohei Takaoka.

Reds midfielder Yoshio Koizumi later hit the side netting after the ball spilled to him on the edge of the area.

Nishimura was in the thick of things again as Marinos sealed the result in the 89th minute, squaring it for Yan Matheus to side-foot directly in front after the hosts won back possession in their attacking half.

In other J1 results, Akihiro Ienaga's penalty deep in injury time clinched 2022 runners-up Kawasaki Frontale a late 2-1 comeback win over Kashima Antlers after both teams were reduced to 10 men in a chaotic battle at Kashima Stadium.

Takeshi Kanamori struck the winner with two minutes left in Avispa Fukuoka's 2-1 victory over visiting Cerezo Osaka, while Kensuke Nagai's goal proved the difference in Nagoya's 1-0 win at home against Kyoto Sanga.

Yuya Osako opened the scoring for Vissel Kobe, who came away from Sapporo Dome with a 3-1 win against Consadole Sapporo, and at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Gamba Osaka and Sagan Tosu were deadlocked 1-1.

