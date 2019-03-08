Japan pro wrestling, TV icon 'The Destroyer' Richard Beyer, dies at 88

wrestling

Richard Beyer, an American former pro wrestler whose masked antics made him a huge hit in Japan in the 1960s and 1970s, died at his home on the outskirts of Buffalo, New York on Thursday, his son said. He was 88.

Beyer, famously known by the ring name "The Destroyer," visited Japan for the first time in 1963 to wrestle in Tokyo against postwar wrestling legend Rikidozan. The bout garnered huge television ratings, 64 percent of total viewers at the time of broadcast, and sparked an unprecedented wrestling boom in Japan.

"It is with a very heavy heart to let you know that Dad -- aka The Destroyer, aka Doctor X, aka Dick Beyer, aka Coach -- passed away shortly past noon today. He was in bed at home, and was surrounded by all of his children and wife as he slipped peacefully away," his son Kurt said on Facebook.

Beyer's popularity made him a forerunner for many foreign TV personalities who appeared on a Japanese variety show in the 1970s.

Often clad in funny costumes, he would perform wrestling moves such as figure-four leg locks and backbreakers on pop idols and, most memorably, on famous Japanese presenter Kazuo Tokumitsu, who was then just a fresh face in the entertainment industry.

Mitsuo Senda, one of the TV personalities who appeared with Beyer on the variety program, said he wept in the shower after hearing about Beyer's passing.

"I owe the wide recognition of my name across the country to you. I'd say, as a foreigner, you left your mark in Japanese entertainment history. I'm grateful to you," Senda said.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Beyer taught physical education in Akron, New York, and promoted exchanges between young Japanese and American wrestlers.

He was also active in assisting people affected by the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan, leading a series of fundraising efforts as well as visiting Sendai to lift locals' spirits.

In 2017, Beyer received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, one of Japan's highest honors.

In a press conference in February 2018 following a presentation ceremony in Buffalo, Beyer, wearing his iconic white wrestling mask, said that although Japan had been a World War II enemy when he was in high school, he became a big fan of the country after spending time there.

He also said at the time that he hoped to visit Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and while there spend some time coaching amateur Japanese wrestlers.

© KYODO