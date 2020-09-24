Japanese swimmer Seto apologizes for extramarital affair

Japanese swimming star Daiya Seto has admitted to having an extramarital affair and offered a "deep apology" following a weekly magazine report, his management company said early Thursday.

The Shukan Shincho magazine published an article in its online edition Wednesday saying Seto had visited a love hotel with a woman who was not his wife in September.

Seto said in a statement released by his management company, "My careless act hurt my precious family and caused trouble and dismay for all my supporters, sponsoring companies and many other people."

"With deep remorse, I would like to discuss with my family what to do next," he added.

According to the weekly magazine, Seto and his wife have two young daughters.

The 26-year-old Seto won the men's 200- and 400-meter individual medley double at last year's world championships, earning him a berth for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year without having to take part in national trials under the Japan Swimming Federation's selection criteria.

