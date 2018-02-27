Japan's Olympians share Pyeongchang experiences with fans

Japan's Olympians, who collected the nation's best ever Winter Games haul of 13 medals in Pyeongchang, appeared in front of fans on Tuesday to share their experiences competing in South Korea.
Nearly 5,000 fans gathered in Tokyo to catch a glimpse of the athletes, including delegation captain and speed skater Nao Kodaira and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.
"I was the captain of the delegation but everyone thought they had the leading role in the games. That's why everything worked out," said Kodaira, who won gold in the women's 500 meters and silver in 1,000.
At the Feb 9-25 Winter Games in South Korea, Japan won four gold, five silver and four bronze medals, breaking its previous record medal haul of 10 at the 1998 Nagano Games.
The crowd especially cheered for Hanyu, who became the first men's figure skater in 66 years to repeat as Olympic champion.
"Winning gold was a result of dedicating my whole life to skating," Hanyu said. "I'm happy that everyone is excited about it."
A disbandment ceremony for the Japanese delegation was held earlier in the day, where ski jumper and flagbearer Noriaki Kasai returned the Japanese delegation flag to Tsunekazu Takeda, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee.
Delegation head Yasuo Saito said, "The record was a result of people working hard to improve the competitiveness of athletes in summer and winter sports."
Takeda also hailed the athletes' efforts, and said they have passed the torch to those who will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games, the first time Japan will have hosted the Olympics since 1998.
"The children who watched the 1998 Nagano Games and hoped to compete at the Olympics fulfilled their dreams and set this new record," Takeda said. "I am sure that it will lead to the Japanese athletes delivering good results at the 2020 Tokyo Games."© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Ganbare Japan!
Welcome back heroes!! What a great photo. Young Japanese challengers who took on and conquered the world! Especially for the girl athletes -- Japanese females are incredibly strong and can do anything, inspired by the Gold Medal winners. Now, onto Tokyo 2020!!
Madden
Overall a great Olympics with lots of stories and drama!
Aoi Azuuri
Japanese Society is easy to be excited,and easy to forget.
Japanese Society excitedly praise Medalists who Most Japanese did not know till last month,but lose interests soon and forget in less than a year.
it is repeated it whenever Olympics.
kohakuebisu
That's right Aoi.
The gold medalists all have foreign coaches but this will not be used to suggest there is anything wrong with Japanese coaching, which will not change.
Ben Youknowwho
Curling... Such a weird "sport". Once in four years is plenty!
Tamarama
Aoi, I don't think it's just Japan who does it - Australia is the same. The Australian government pumps a huge amount of funds into certain sports in an attempt to win medals, the Australian public gets a little sugar high and congratulates itself on how good at sports it is, then forgets.
It's a bit of a sham really.