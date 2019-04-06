Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JOC to name judo federation head Yamashita as new chief

TOKYO

The Japanese Olympic Committee is set to name former Olympic judo gold medalist Yasuhiro Yamashita as successor to President Tsunekazu Takeda, who is under investigation by French authorities for alleged bribery, an informed source said Friday.

Takeda will retire at the end of his current term in June as a result of the bribery allegations, which are related to Tokyo's successful bid for the 2020 Games.

Yamashita, who won nine straight national championships during his impressive judo career, currently serves as a senior executive board member of the JOC.

The 61-year-old has also been the president of the All Japan Judo Federation since 2017.

While Takeda has denied the allegations, he told reporters that "it is appropriate to leave the JOC to younger leaders" as the country prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

He has also resigned as a member of the International Olympic Committee, where he had served since 2012.

French authorities suspect money paid from the Tokyo bid committee to Singaporean firm Black Tidings went to Papa Massata Diack, a Senegalese man whose father was a powerful member of the IOC at the time.

Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2013, beating Istanbul and Madrid.

