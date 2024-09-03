 Japan Today
Japan's Satomi wins 2nd consecutive badminton gold

PARIS

Japan's Sarina Satomi won her second consecutive Paralympic badminton gold medal Monday, defeating Thailand's Sujirat Pookkham in the women's singles WH1 final.

In the class for athletes using a wheelchair with severely impaired leg and trunk function, Satomi came back from a set down to win 18-21, 21-13, 21-18 at La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

"I've been working hard for this day for three years," the 26-year-old said. "Since I lost in the doubles, I really wanted to bring home the singles gold medal."

Satomi took silver Sunday in WH1-WH2 women's doubles wheelchair badminton with Yuma Yamazaki after losing to Chinese pair Liu Yutong and Yin Menglu in the final.

Among other Japanese athletes in Sunday's action, Shuta Kawakami ran 10.80 seconds to win bronze in the men's T13 100 meters.

The 25-year-old Kawakami finished behind Algerian gold medalist Skander Djamil Athmani and Norwegian world record-holder Salum Ageze Kashafali in the race for visually impaired athletes at the Stade de France.

Daiki Kajiwara and Hiroshi Murayama won bronze in the men's WH1-WH2 badminton doubles by beating compatriots Takumi Matsumoto and Osamu Nagashima.

Mika Mizuta earned Japan's first-ever mixed 10-meter air rifle prone SH2 medal, a bronze, while Hiromi Endo also took bronze in women's individual BC1 boccia.

