Sitting skier Muraoka wins Japan's 1st gold at Beijing Paralympics

Momoka Muraoka of Japan celebrates after winning the women's downhill sitting race at the Beijing Winter Paralympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Saturday.

Sitting skier Momoka Muraoka won the women's downhill Alpine skiing event on Saturday to claim Japan's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics.

Muraoka finished in a time of 1 minute, 29.77 seconds to win her second career Paralympic gold medal and go one better than the silver she won in the sitting downhill event four years ago.

The victory puts her on the Paralympic podium for the sixth time in her career and marks a perfect start to her bid for five medals in China.

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster, the woman tipped to be Muraoka's main rival across various events at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, finished with silver, 0.82 behind the Japanese.

Liu Sitong of China took bronze as the only other racer to complete the course, with four of the seven entrants either crashing or missing a gate.

Earlier Saturday in the women's standing downhill event, Japanese competitors Ammi Hondo and Noriko Kamiyama finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

