Reports Sapporo will drop 2030 Winter Games bid draw mixed reaction

Residents of Sapporo showed a mixed reaction Friday after multiple sources said the city will abandon its bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
The city has been unable to build momentum as public sentiment has soured following the revelation of widespread bribery and bid rigging related to the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021.
Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto did not confirm the reports, only saying he will meet with Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita in Tokyo on Oct 11 to "talk about how we should proceed."
Yamashita, who is visiting Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games, said late Thursday, "There is nothing I can comment on right now."
Many residents were hoping that the global sports event would help boost tourism and revive the local economy.
"I was looking forward to it because it would provide an opportunity to increase Hokkaido's appeal," said a 51-year-old man in Sapporo, who added he hopes the city will bid for the Olympics in 2034 or later.
A man in his 70s said, "Due to the scandals, it's difficult to hold the Sapporo Olympics. We should have expected the bid to be abandoned, so I'm not particularly surprised."
Kazushige Niki, executive director of the Ski Association of Hokkaido, said, "While it's disappointing, we remain committed to training young children aiming for 2034. We will also focus on initiatives that foster a positive mindset in our athletes."
Sapporo, which hosted the games in 1972, was once considered the front-runner to host the Winter Olympics for a second time, but the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates after the scandals linked to the Tokyo Games.
There are also growing calls in Japan for Sapporo's Olympic bid to be pushed back to 2034 or later.© KYODO
William_Blake
With the level of corruption that went on during the Tokyo Olympics, I think Japan has forfeited its chance of running the Olympics for at least a generation.
nosuke
Good no more Olympics scandal
rainyday
Thank god for that. The games would have been yet another money hole that served no purpose.
sakurasuki
That man really got it! Not all Japanese old person feeling nostalgic about Japan's 1964 Olympics , some can understand with current situation.
Good for most Japanese no need, massive budget to cover another games. Also less people bowing ask for forgiveness after 2030 like what happened after Tokyo 2020.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Tokyo-2020-Olympics/Tokyo-Olympics-cost-doubles-to-13bn-on-COVID-and-overruns
tamanegi
I think it also wise that Japan in general step back in bidding due to the scandal tainted summer Olympics in Tokyo of 2020/21. From the plagiarized logo, the stadium design debacle, the sexual discriminatory opinions of their Olympic chief, the astronomical blowout in costs and the endemic bribery of several of their Japanese sponsors. It was truly a shameful and embarrassing time for the Japanese public.
Mr Kipling
Great news. No more wasted money on money pit sports events. But sadly Japan will waste it in other ways....
US arms that will never be used, bridges to nowhere and there are still vast areas of the countryside that haven't been concreted over.
kurisupisu
That goodness for that!
Elvis is here
Indeed. It's a scoundrels game. And I don't mean the events.
diagonalslip
any given subject will draw mixed reaction! (even this comment lol) this is just a stir-up piece of -ahem- journalism.
kibousha
Every Olympic should take place in Greece, every country joining, chip in, no need for these "bids".
Elvis is here
Considering the BS we went through for those postponed summer games, I think it is quite a relevant story.
Lepyon
Snowman building needs to be added to the games....extra challenge if added to the Summer games