Coronavirus cases force cancellation of League One rugby matches

Japan's League One announced the cancellation of Saturday's clash between Black Rams Tokyo and Red Hurricanes Osaka shortly before kickoff following multiple COVID-19 cases among players and staff from the team based in Osaka.

Thirteen people associated with the team returned positive tests Monday, but after follow-up tests over the next two days, the league initially determined the regular season final-round match could still be played.

But the two teams were unable to agree to terms for the contest at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, blaming a lacking of communication from the league.

The announcement comes a day after Saturday's final-round game between Toyota Verblitz and Tokyo Sungoliath was also called off following a positive coronavirus test and suspected close-contact cases among the Toyota camp.

The cancellation of the game, scheduled for Paloma Mizuho Rugby Stadium, ended fifth-place Toyota's bid to overtake fourth-place Brave Lupus Tokyo and move into the four-team championship playoffs.

Brave Lupus are now ensured a playoff berth and will play top-ranked Sungoliath, while second-place Saitama Wild Knights will play third-place Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay, who they beat 35-14 on Saturday.

