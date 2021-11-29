Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ski jumper Kobayashi tests positive for coronavirus

RUKA, Finland

Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on his Twitter account Sunday.

The news comes a day after the 25-year-old Kobayashi became the first Japanese man to win 20 ski jumping World Cup competitions with a victory in the new season's third individual event in Ruka, Finland.

According to the International Ski Federation, one member of Japan's team who was tested Saturday returned a positive result. Although the athlete is said to be asymptomatic, he has been isolated.

On his Twitter account, Kobayashi posted he had been infected with the coronavirus in June and he has been fully vaccinated.

