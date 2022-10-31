Newsletter Signup Register / Login
55-year-old Miura scores penalty for JFL oldest scorer record

OSAKA

Kazuyoshi Miura netted a penalty for Suzuka Point Getters on Sunday to set the record for the oldest goal scorer in the fourth-tier Japan Football League at 55 years and 246 days.

The former Japan forward came on in the 84th minute with his side 2-0 up away to Tiamo Hirakata and his teammate won a penalty moments later. Miura scored to his right from the spot to help claim a 3-1 win.

"I'm really thankful to my teammates for letting me take it," said Miura, who celebrated the goal with his signature step known as the "Kazu dance." "The most pleasing thing was seeing all of my teammates with happy faces and it was one of the best moments."

"When I visited my local elementary school, children there told me they wanted to see me dance. I had been turning it down saying 'I've got to get a goal first,' so it was great to score for them as well."

The previous JFL oldest scoring record was 42 years and 50 days set in 2013 by Hideki Nagai then of FC Ryukyu.

Miura's goal was his first since March 2017, when he was playing for Yokohama FC in the J-League second division.

Affectionately called "King Kazu," Japan's oldest active professional player is on loan at Suzuka from Yokohama FC this season, his 37th as a pro.

"The important thing is how you set up your mind each day to be on the pitch in official matches. I'll continue living strictly as a footballer to help my team win," Miura said.

