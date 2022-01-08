Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Japan to grant China, Saudi teams entry for World Cup qualifiers

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is set to allow China and Saudi Arabia's men's soccer teams to enter the country for their 2022 World Cup final Asian qualifying matches through early February, a source close to the matter said Friday.

While the government is banning new entries by nonresident foreign nationals to Japan to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the matches were deemed special cases given their public interest and urgency, the source said.

The Japan Football Association said later in the day the two matches will go ahead as scheduled. Second-place Japan will host China on Jan. 27 and Group B leaders Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1, both at Saitama Stadium.

The government judged the games warranted an exception to its border control rules due to the difficulty in rescheduling the fixtures and potential problems in completing the qualification round.

The source said the visiting teams would be allowed entry to Japan provided they adhere to restrictions on their activities and virus-prevention measures.

Their players, as well as Japanese players playing overseas, will be allowed to train during the self-quarantine period, it said.

The JFA, however, said Japan's scheduled friendly match with Uzbekistan on Jan. 21, also at Saitama Stadium, has been called off after the visitors were denied entry.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog