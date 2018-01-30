Kashiwa beats Thailand's Muangthong 3-0 in ACL playoff

soccer

A brace from Cristiano propelled Kashiwa Reysol to a 3-0 victory over visiting Muangthong United of Thailand in their Asian Champions League playoff on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian striker opened the scoring in the 51st minute at Kashiwa Stadium, running into space before calmly slotting home from the left of goal. He struck again 11 minutes later with another assured effort, beating a defender before finding the back of the net. Junya Ito added an exclamation for the home side with a minute left in regulation time.

The victory over Muangthong, one of the richest clubs in Thailand, gives Kashiwa their first berth in the ACL main draw in three years and their fourth overall.

Kashiwa manager Takahiro Shimotaira said the continental tournament should be a major focus for his team, which finished the 2017 J-League season fourth, just one point behind third-placed Cerezo Osaka.

"I wasn't expecting it to be easy, but I'm satisfied with getting a solid result and winning 3-0," he said. "I want the club to make winning the Asian championship its goal."

Three other Japanese teams -- Cerezo, Kawasaki Frontale and Kashima Antlers -- will take part in the ACL this year. Reigning titleholders Urawa Reds will not defend their crown after failing to qualify.

© KYODO