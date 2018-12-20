Sumo governing body takes steps to curb violence against young wrestlers

sumo

Sumo grand champions who assault lower-ranked wrestlers will be forced to retire under measures proposed Wednesday by the sport's governing body to curb its highly publicized problems with violence.

Wrestlers from the ozeki rank or lower who use excessive force against their subordinates will also be suspended for at least one tournament under the changes outlined by the Japan Sumo Association at a meeting of its board of directors.

As part of its efforts to address violence, the JSA the same day conducted a special workshop for wrestlers on how to treat their lower-ranked peers.

According to attendees, JSA chairman Hakkaku told wrestlers in the top two divisions to take care of their subordinates, called "tsukibito," who assist with various tasks at their stables in addition to their wrestling duties.

The board meeting had been moved up from next February after rank-and-file grappler Takanoiwa made headlines for assaulting an underling who had forgotten an item during a regional tour in early December.

Takanoiwa himself had been a victim of violence at the hands of an older wrestler, former grand champion Harumafuji, in October last year. Like Harumafuji, the 28-year-old Takanoiwa retired on Dec 7 to take responsibility for his actions.

After the workshop, Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu, who is president of the wrestler's association, said, "Absolutely do not commit violence. It's important to do what you are told in order to protect yourself."

Kakuryu also said wrestlers should think of their lower-ranked peers as "borrowed" from their stablemaster and remember that they "forget things or make mistakes since they are also human beings."

The JSA also revealed it will hand down a punishment to Takanoiwa's new stablemaster Chiganoura, who took on the Mongolian when his former stable Takanohana was dissolved in October.

Under the provisions, the JSA will recommend retirement as the minimum punishment for any yokozuna who acts with excessive force against a lower-ranked wrestler. For wrestlers ranked ozeki or below in the top two divisions, the association plans to suspend the offender for at least one tournament.

However, the provisions allow for the handing down of lesser punishments under certain circumstances, such as when a wrestler comes forward with a voluntary declaration.

The JSA also approved several measures to help prevent hazing, including prohibiting violence using an implement or punching with a closed first during training.

But the association sought to draw a distinction between excessive force and ordinary disciplining, as well as clashes among wrestlers during practice.

"Humans are creatures of emotion. Sometimes skirmishes are going to break out. It doesn't mean someone should automatically be reported for hitting," JSA director Shibatayama said.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that juryo division wrestler Takayoshitoshi, who also transferred stables along with Takanoiwa, assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler during the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

"It's regrettable that these problems arise in situations when people get worked up," Kakuryu said. "It's important for the top wrestlers to act consciously."

Sumo has struggled to rebuild its image over the last decade following a string of scandals that have severely damaged its reputation.

