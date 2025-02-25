Hoshoryu feels weight of responsibility ahead of yokozuna debut

sumo

New yokozuna Hoshoryu admitted feeling trepidation Tuesday after seeing his name on top of the official rankings for the first time ahead of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.

The 25-year-old Mongolian will contest the March 9-23 meet at Edion Arena Osaka as sumo's sole grand champion after securing promotion with his title-winning performance in January.

"I've finally reached the top rank I've been targeting," Hoshoryu said. "I'm happy, but I also have a grave sense of responsibility. It's a little scary."

Hoshoryu, the nephew of Mongolian former yokozuna Asashoryu, clinched the Emperor's Cup at the New Year meet in Tokyo by winning a thrilling three-way championship playoff.

His elevation ensured sumo avoided the absence of a yokozuna after the previous grand champion, Mongolian-born Terunofuji, announced his retirement during the January tournament following a long string of injuries.

Among other notable changes in the rankings announced Tuesday, 20-year-old Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki will make his elite makuuchi-division debut as a No. 15 maegashira.

The promising youngster, who fled the war in Ukraine and came to Japan in April 2022, enters the top division after nine tournaments, equaling the fastest pace of promotion from the bottom tier since 1958, when sumo adopted its current calendar of six grand tournaments per year.

Aonishiki said he would aim for "double-digit wins" and one of the three special prizes in Osaka, but he downplayed the significance of his rapid rise through the ranks.

"I've just been following my stablemaster's instructions," said the wrestler, who is nevertheless proud to fly the flag for his homeland. "I want to give a strong performance."

© KYODO