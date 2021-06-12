Ozeki Asanoyama gets 1-year ban for breaking coronavirus rules

Elite sumo wrestler Asanoyama has been essentially sidelined for a year after the Japan Sumo Association on Friday handed him a suspension of six grand tournaments for breaking its coronavirus safety guidelines ahead of the Summer Grand Sumo in May.
Asanoyama, who wrestles at the sport's second-highest rank of ozeki, will, because of his absence, forfeit that rank and likely drop as far as the sport's fourth-tier sandanme division. The wrestler also had his wages halved for six months.
A weekly magazine reported during May's grand tournament in Tokyo that the 27-year-old dined out while members of the sumo association were under instructions to stay home. Although Asanoyama initially denied the allegations, he pulled out of the meet on the 11th day after admitting he had broken the rules.
The JSA said Asanoyama submitted a retirement declaration on May 21, but association president Hakkaku will hold on to it and only accept it should Asanoyama cause further trouble for the JSA in the future.
Fighting out of Takasago stable, Asanoyama, a native of Toyama Prefecture, debuted in March 2016 and entered the top-tier makuuchi division in September 2017.
The 1.86-meter, 174-kilogram wrestler won his lone grand tournament championship in May 2019 while fighting as a rank-and-file maegashira wrestler. He won promotion to ozeki after the Spring tournament in March 2020.
Last July, Abi, then a makuuchi division wrestler and currently ranked in the third-tier makushita, was found to have repeatedly broken the JSA's guidelines both before and during that month's tournament. He was suspended for three tournaments and received a 50 percent pay cut for five months.
Another makuuchi division wrestler, Ryuden, missed May's tournament after he was also suspended for three meets for breaking coronavirus guidelines.© KYODO
nandakandamanda
This is harsh and heavy treatment for a popular wrestler.
The choice of venue, allegedly a Kyabakura drinking establishment with young ladies at his side, was one error of judgment, but then denying it and getting caught in the lie was probably fatal.
I hope that having duly made an example, they will show magnificent generosity and eventually forgive him the larger part of his punishment.
robert maes
I think, this might be a blessing in disguise for him. His career was stalling. Maybe he is not happy at his Beya or personally. He needs some extra lower body work, loose 20 kgs to 150 and work on chest and shoulder muscles.
BUT, if managed well he will be Yokozuno by 2024. And a strong one. There are clearly issues because he was struggling the past 18 months.
i an bring him there. He can call me
thepersoniamnow
No Robert Maes, I don’t think you can and I doubt he will be calling you, even if you called him first to offer lol.
This is a very harsh punishment! Probably made so harsh since he denied it at first.
Doc
It’s a lesson in life when you are bought and paid for.
Make your fortune, and then you call your own shots.