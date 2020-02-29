Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spring sumo tournament unlikely to be held in regular fashion: JSA

OSAKA

The upcoming Spring Grand Sumo Tournament is unlikely to proceed as planned due to the growing coronavirus crisis, the Japan Sumo Association said Friday.

The JSA is mulling whether to cancel the tournament, scheduled for March 8 to 22 at Osaka's Edion Arena, or hold it behind closed doors.

"The situation is getting tougher. It seems impossible for the sumo association to hold events in the regular fashion," said former ozeki Kotokaze, a senior JSA official.

The Japan Sports Agency asked the sumo governing body to make changes to the tournament amid the current coronavirus outbreak, which has led to several sports events across the country and region being canceled, postponed or held in empty arenas.

The JSA's board of directors will meet Sunday in an extraordinary session to make a decision on the tournament.

"I think a range of views will be expressed at the board meeting. Many issues must be considered. It's a worrying situation," said Kotokaze, who heads the Oguruma stable in Tokyo.

