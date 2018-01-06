Top sumo referee sexually harassed teen referee at winter tourney: JSA

sumo

Sumo's top-ranked referee Shikimori Inosuke sexually harassed a teenage referee during December's winter tourney, the Japan Sumo Association said Friday.

Shikimori, 58, molested the referee by kissing him several times and touching his chest area at a lodging facility after becoming heavily intoxicated on the night of Dec 16, the first day of the regional tourney in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, the association said.

The tategyoji, whose real name is Itsuo Nouchi, apologized to the younger referee before the association of the ancient sport learned about the incident on Friday evening.

He said to the association's crisis management panel director Toshio Takano that he does not recall harassing the younger referee, according to the JSA.

The younger referee is not planning to file a police report, but the JSA will hold an extraordinary board meeting to address a possible punishment for Shikimori.

JSA chairman Hakkaku expressed indignation over the incident, saying, "It is truly regrettable that a tategyoji who is in a position supervising others has done a thing like that."

The case occurred after an assault scandal led to the retirement of grand champion Harumafuji and the demotion of sumo elder Takanohana from his JSA director post.

Harumafuji ended his 17-year career in November after admitting to the assault of a fellow Mongolian wrestler from Takanohana's stable in a drinking session at a bar during a regional tour in late October.

Takanohana's punishment reflects his failure to promptly report the incident. He had also been criticized for refusing to cooperate with the internal investigation until he made himself available to the JSA crisis management panel on Dec 25.

