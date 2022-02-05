Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Yokozuna Terunofuji among 17 to test positive for COVID

1 Comment
TOKYO

Yokozuna Terunofuji was among a total of 17 sumo wrestlers, stablemasters and a referee to have newly tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said late Friday.

The tests carried out Thursday ahead of February events saw the latest batch of positive tests added to seven previous infections that included newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi.

The JSA's director of communications, sumo elder Shibatayama, said the retiring ceremony for former sekiwake Yoshikaze will go ahead as planned on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

But a tournament on Sunday at the venue has been canceled by the JSA and sponsoring Fuji Television Network Inc after 44 of 70 wrestlers from the top two divisions of makuuchi and juryo either tested positive or were deemed close contacts.

Ozeki Takakeisho, rank-and-file maegashira Wakatakakage and stablemaster Kasugano were among those to newly test positive.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Musekinin! Irresponsible!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog