Yokozuna Terunofuji among 17 to test positive for COVID

Yokozuna Terunofuji was among a total of 17 sumo wrestlers, stablemasters and a referee to have newly tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said late Friday.

The tests carried out Thursday ahead of February events saw the latest batch of positive tests added to seven previous infections that included newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi.

The JSA's director of communications, sumo elder Shibatayama, said the retiring ceremony for former sekiwake Yoshikaze will go ahead as planned on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

But a tournament on Sunday at the venue has been canceled by the JSA and sponsoring Fuji Television Network Inc after 44 of 70 wrestlers from the top two divisions of makuuchi and juryo either tested positive or were deemed close contacts.

Ozeki Takakeisho, rank-and-file maegashira Wakatakakage and stablemaster Kasugano were among those to newly test positive.

