Newsletter Signup Register / Login
swimming

Ikee makes competitive comeback after leukemia treatment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rikako Ikee, who revealed in February last year she had leukemia, returned to competitive swimming on Saturday in the women's 50-meter freestyle at a meet in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Japanese swam her first race in nearly 19 months and clocked 26.32 seconds to win the race and place fifth overall in the two-day competition at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. Her national record time in the 50 is 24.21.

"I feel like I'm starting a new chapter in my swimming career," Ikee said. "It's a good way to start."

Ikee also holds Japan records in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle, as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Asian Games after winning six gold medals.

Ikee needed to post a time of 26.86 seconds or better to qualify for October's intercollegiate championships, which she has said she is targeting.

"I was extremely nervous, but I still blew past my target (26.86)," she said. "I recognized many areas for improvement. If I can iron those out, my results will get better in leaps and bounds."

Ikee indicated that one major issue is rebuilding muscle mass lost in her bout with leukemia.

"Even though I'm only swimming the 50, my body stopped moving over the final 15 meters," she said. "Starting now, I need to diligently build up my physical strength."

The meet was organized by the Tokyo Swimming Association to give athletes a chance to compete following the cancellation of so many other meets this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A medal contender for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics before her diagnosis, Ikee was released after a 10-month hospitalization in December, at which time she said on social media that her goal for an Olympic return is the 2024 Paris Games.

Ikee delivered a speech at an event marking the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, calling for the "power of hope" to keep the Olympics on track for July 23, 2021.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel