Koike says postponed Olympics should be held 'by all means'

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Wednesday the Japanese capital should host the postponed Summer Olympics "by all means" next year by taking thorough measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Athletes are going through much hardship due to the one-year delay given that their physical condition and motivation were targeted at this summer," Koike said in a talk, organized by Kyodo News for its subscribers, delivered online from the metropolitan government. "We have to go forward with the games next summer by all means."
She said Tokyo will "implement every possible measure" to hold a "safe and secure" Olympics and Paralympics, adding, "By taking one step at a time, I want the games to be memorable."
Koike's comments came two days after the International Olympic Committee's Vice President John Coates told AFP that the games "will take place with or without COVID" as planned starting on July 23 next year.
Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto also said Tuesday she believes the games should be held next year "at any cost" considering the preparations being made by athletes and others involved.
The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were originally scheduled to take place this summer, until the global health crisis forced a one-year delay in March.
The number of virus cases in Tokyo has been trending downward since mid-August after daily increases of 300 to 400 earlier.
"There have been increases and decreases in the number, but overall, we have seen a downward trend," Koike said. "But the rate of decline is very slow and we need to continue to be cautious of another resurgence as advised by our panel of medical experts."
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 77 daily infections, the lowest number since July 8, but it confirmed 149 new cases on Wednesday.
The capital's cumulative total now stands at 22,168 and remains the highest by far among Japan's 47 prefectures.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Freddy Freeway
They should copy the NBA and have virtual fans in the stands.
And, if another wave of Covid-19 happens at the wrong time, virtual athletes would be great too.
Monty
Do it like the UFC is doing.
Aly Rustom
because they are not testing. I remember when this useless woman was attacking Abe for his lack of leadership in tackling the virus, and now she is pushing for the games. She's not only an idiot, she's immoral, a backstabber, and changes her position in accordance to her agenda.
George Townes
This is the same person who said,
"Canceling the 2020 Olympics is “unthinkable,” although the classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic will likely have some impact on the games."
March 12, 2020
And yet they were postponned.
Don't count those chickens quite yet Koike-san.
Aly Rustom
Wanna know why the numbers were so low?
The number is the result of 913 tests conducted on Sept 6.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/tokyo-reports-149-new-coronavirus-cases
That's why the numbers were so low. She is purposefully slowing the testing down to keep the numbers low. Less than a 1000 people tested in all of Tokyo?? Really Koike??
golfer1962
Olympic Minister states: the Olympics should be held "at any cost" The cost estimates have recently been estimated between double and triple the original $7 Billion used for the bid to get the Olympics to Tokyo... Who will pay for the final 'at any cost'??? Hashimoto-san?
garth
What on earth does that mean?
GenHXZ
Look at how Japan treated its legal-residents left stranded abroad since March. They don't care about foriegners and the world needs to wake up and shun these greed driven zenaphobic morons.
drlucifer
What thorough measures ? Carrying out less than 1000 test a day for a city of 14M cannot be called
thorough by anybody. When she advocates ramping up testing to the level of NY that is 100,000 a day
and really goes ahead and implements it that is when we know she has taken thorough measures.
For now it is nothing but lip service.