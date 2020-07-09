Tokyo Olympic organizers on track to secure all venues for 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are on track to be held using all of the venues originally planned for this summer, before the new coronavirus pandemic caused a one-year postponement of the games, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

Along with the venues, the competition schedule will be basically maintained along the lines of the one that was set up for the games that were planned to start this month. This was one of the pillars of reorganizing the games when their start date was pushed back from this July 24 to July 23, 2021.

The first competition of the Olympics is expected to be softball in Fukushima Prefecture two days prior to the opening ceremony as originally planned.

The local organizers plan to make a report to the International Olympic Committee's general assembly on July 17.

The use of event venues had emerged as a potential sticking point for the Olympics, rescheduled to summer of 2021, after IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reached an agreement on their postponement in March.

On June 12, organizers said they had reached understandings with operators of around 80 percent of the Olympic venues. Since then, organizers have been in negotiations with the remaining venue operators and with the developers of the athletes village.

