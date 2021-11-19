Tokyo Tower lights up in celebration of Ohtani MVP award

Tokyo Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Los Angeles Angels to celebrate Shohei Ohtani's MVP award, in Tokyo on Friday night.

Tokyo Tower was lit up in the team colors of new American League MVP Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The illumination honoring Ohtani, who wears No. 17 for the Angels, started from 5:17 p.m. and incorporates a congratulatory message on the iconic tower's main observation deck.

Ohtani, the first Japanese player to be named an MVP in the U.S. major leagues since Ichiro Suzuki, was unanimously selected after accomplishing the rare feat of starring as both a hitter and a pitcher the entire 2021 season. He finished third in the majors in home runs while leading the Angels with nine pitching wins.

In collaboration with Major League Baseball, special merchandise featuring Ohtani, the Angels and Tokyo Tower is now available.

