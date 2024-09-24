 Japan Today
baseball

Hawks clinch 1st Pacific League title in 4 years

OSAKA

The SoftBank Hawks won their first Pacific League pennant in four years Monday, clinching the title moments before they completed a 9-4 win over the Orix Buffaloes.

Having started the day with its magic number at one, SoftBank secured its 20th PL crown, when the second-place Nippon Ham Fighters fell 6-4 to the Seibu Lions shortly before the Hawks wrapped up at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

"We've worked so hard since the start of spring training for this day, so I felt great to be tossed by players into the air," Hawks manager Hiroki Kokubo said. "We wanted to win a game on the day of our title celebrations. I'm glad we did it."

The Lions took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Belluna Dome, including back-to-back home runs from Ryusei Sato and Daiju Nomura.

At the Buffaloes' stronghold in Osaka, Hawks rookie Yuto Kawamura drove in two runs and scored two in a 3-for-4 outing. He tied the game 2-2 with his RBI infield single in the top of the fourth inning before Ukyo Shuto delivered a go-ahead two-run triple.

Ryoma Nishikawa had given Orix, winner of the previous three PL pennants, a 2-1 lead with his two-RBI double off the center-field wall in the bottom of the first after Akira Nakamura broke the ice for SoftBank with his two-out single.

Kawamura, who hit his first career home run in Sunday's 11-5 home win over the Rakuten Eagles, dived safely into first as he brought home Nakamura for the tying run. Shuto then sent the first pitch he saw from rookie right-hander Kaito Saiki (0-2) flying to left-center.

Tatsuru Yanagimachi hit a two-run double and Kawamura an RBI double as the Hawks added three insurance runs in the fifth.

