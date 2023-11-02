Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Tigers beat Buffaloes 4-3 in Game 4 to even Japan Series at two games apiece

0 Comments
NISHINOMIYA

Yusuke Oyama hit a walk-off single as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-3 in Game 4 to even the Japan Series at two games apiece Wednesday.

In front of a crowd of 41,050 at Hanshin's iconic Koshien Stadium, the struggling cleanup hitter singled to left off former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack with one out and the bases loaded.

Oyama was 2-for-15 this series before his "sayonara" hit on a full-count fastball.

In the bottom of the ninth, Koji Chikamoto drew a one-out walk and reached third on two wild pitches by Waguespack, followed by two intentional walks.

Asked to comment on the intentional walks before his at-bat, Oyama said, "I don't care. I just needed to drive in a runner there. That's all I was thinking of."

"I'm glad we won this game. It's a complete team effort. I step to the plate in pressure situations like every day. I told myself to stay calm and do my job."

Chikamoto did the best possible job as the leadoff hitter, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. He also reached on an error.

The Central League champion Tigers built a 3-1 lead through five innings before Yuma Mune's two-run single tied it in the seventh.

The Pacific League champion Buffaloes had runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, but Hanshin's bullpen got through those jams.

"We're sorry to have kept you staying so late," Tigers manager Akinobu Okada said at the start of his on-field post-game interview, drawing laughter from the crowd. "We had to put the game away early, but I guess things don't go easily in the Japan Series."

"The two teams are kind of similar in terms of play style, so I believe how well relief pitchers do decides the outcome of each game. Today, I turned to (Hiroya) Shimamoto and (Atsuki) Yuasa."

Waguespack struck out the first batter of the inning, but the wheels came off for the right-hander as he walked Chikamoto and threw two wild pitches while facing the next batter, Takumu Nakano.

"It was a tough situation because I got a strikeout and walked the next guy," Waguespack said. "I should have got ahead of him and put him away, but I can't walk guys. The last guy, I felt fine. I threw him two sliders and tried to attack him with two-seamers, and he got a hit."

"I'll be mad tonight but hopefully try to help us and redeem myself tomorrow because I know I can do it. I don't care if the bases are loaded and I'm down 3-0 in the count. I still have confidence in myself, so hopefully I can get another chance."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog