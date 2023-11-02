Tigers beat Buffaloes 4-3 in Game 4 to even Japan Series at two games apiece

baseball

Yusuke Oyama hit a walk-off single as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-3 in Game 4 to even the Japan Series at two games apiece Wednesday.

In front of a crowd of 41,050 at Hanshin's iconic Koshien Stadium, the struggling cleanup hitter singled to left off former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack with one out and the bases loaded.

Oyama was 2-for-15 this series before his "sayonara" hit on a full-count fastball.

In the bottom of the ninth, Koji Chikamoto drew a one-out walk and reached third on two wild pitches by Waguespack, followed by two intentional walks.

Asked to comment on the intentional walks before his at-bat, Oyama said, "I don't care. I just needed to drive in a runner there. That's all I was thinking of."

"I'm glad we won this game. It's a complete team effort. I step to the plate in pressure situations like every day. I told myself to stay calm and do my job."

Chikamoto did the best possible job as the leadoff hitter, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. He also reached on an error.

The Central League champion Tigers built a 3-1 lead through five innings before Yuma Mune's two-run single tied it in the seventh.

The Pacific League champion Buffaloes had runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, but Hanshin's bullpen got through those jams.

"We're sorry to have kept you staying so late," Tigers manager Akinobu Okada said at the start of his on-field post-game interview, drawing laughter from the crowd. "We had to put the game away early, but I guess things don't go easily in the Japan Series."

"The two teams are kind of similar in terms of play style, so I believe how well relief pitchers do decides the outcome of each game. Today, I turned to (Hiroya) Shimamoto and (Atsuki) Yuasa."

Waguespack struck out the first batter of the inning, but the wheels came off for the right-hander as he walked Chikamoto and threw two wild pitches while facing the next batter, Takumu Nakano.

"It was a tough situation because I got a strikeout and walked the next guy," Waguespack said. "I should have got ahead of him and put him away, but I can't walk guys. The last guy, I felt fine. I threw him two sliders and tried to attack him with two-seamers, and he got a hit."

"I'll be mad tonight but hopefully try to help us and redeem myself tomorrow because I know I can do it. I don't care if the bases are loaded and I'm down 3-0 in the count. I still have confidence in myself, so hopefully I can get another chance."

