Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Tigers rookie Murakami nearly perfect again

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Hanshin Tigers rookie Shoki Murakami dominated for the second straight game, going the distance in his first career win Saturday, 2-0 over the Central League rival Chunichi Dragons.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who retired all 21 batters he faced in his previous start before being pulled for a pinch-hitter, struck out 10 while allowing two singles and no walks at Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

The Tigers' fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Murakami led Japan's Western League in winning percentage and ERA the past two seasons but only pitched in two games in 2021 for the big club, going 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA over 5-1/3 innings.

Murakami (1-0) singled to open the Tigers' sixth against Japan World Baseball Classic pitcher Hiroto Takahashi (1-2) and then hustled around the bases for all he was worth to score on a triple by Koji Chikamoto.

"That was the thing that made me happiest today," Murakami said.

"I thought I might get a shutout if I was able to keep runners off base. I'm glad I was able to attack batters aggressively."

Chikamoto came home to score and give Murakami a two-run lead, and that was all he would need as he repeatedly froze Dragons hitters by changing speeds and precisely locating his unpredictable arsenal of pitches.

Murakami retired the first 13 Dragons he faced before giving up just his first hit with one out in the fifth. He then set down the next eight before allowing Chunichi's second and final base runner on another single.

Elsewhere in the CL, Hiroki Tokoda (2-0) worked seven innings and Ryoma Nishikawa hit a two-run homer in the Hiroshima Carp's 3-0 win over the DeNA BayStars, while new Yomiuri Giants import Foster Griffin (3-1) allowed a run over six innings in a 4-2 win over the Yakult Swallows.

Two of the Pacific League's top pitchers squared off, with Kona Takahashi (3-0) going the distance to outduel Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-2) in a 4-2 Seibu Lions victory.

Meanwhile, the Lotte Marines blanked the SoftBank Hawks 6-0, and the Nippon Ham Fighters held off the Rakuten Eagles 5-3.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog