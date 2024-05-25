Yomiuri's Togo throws no-hitter against Hanshin

baseball

Yomiuri Giants right-hander Shosei Togo threw the 101st no-hitter in Japanese professional baseball in a 1-0 win over the Hanshin Tigers on Friday.

The 24-year-old Togo (4-2) allowed only three runners, two of whom reached on errors. He struck out five and walked one in the Central League game in his 123-pitch outing at Koshien Stadium near Osaka.

It was the first no-hitter in Japan since Yoshinobu Yamamoto, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, threw his second career no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes on Sept. 9, 2023, against the Lotte Marines.

"It feels great now after being relieved of that pressure," Togo said. "I told myself to go for nine more outs after six innings."

Togo issued a leadoff walk in the ninth and faced a runner on second after a sacrifice bunt. But he got Koji Chikamoto to line out to first and struck out 2023 World Baseball Classic teammate Takumu Nakano for the final out of the 2-hour, 58-minute game.

"I'm glad I got this done. I'll give this no-hitter ball to my parents. We wanted to take the opener of the last three-game series before interleague play."

Yuta Izuguchi singled in the only run in the fifth off Hanshin left-hander Masaki Oyokawa (0-1).

In other action Friday, Roki Sasaki (4-2) threw seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts as the Lotte Marines beat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 3-1.

