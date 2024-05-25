 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Yomiuri's Togo throws no-hitter against Hanshin

0 Comments
NISHINOMIYA

Yomiuri Giants right-hander Shosei Togo threw the 101st no-hitter in Japanese professional baseball in a 1-0 win over the Hanshin Tigers on Friday.

The 24-year-old Togo (4-2) allowed only three runners, two of whom reached on errors. He struck out five and walked one in the Central League game in his 123-pitch outing at Koshien Stadium near Osaka.

It was the first no-hitter in Japan since Yoshinobu Yamamoto, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, threw his second career no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes on Sept. 9, 2023, against the Lotte Marines.

"It feels great now after being relieved of that pressure," Togo said. "I told myself to go for nine more outs after six innings."

Togo issued a leadoff walk in the ninth and faced a runner on second after a sacrifice bunt. But he got Koji Chikamoto to line out to first and struck out 2023 World Baseball Classic teammate Takumu Nakano for the final out of the 2-hour, 58-minute game.

"I'm glad I got this done. I'll give this no-hitter ball to my parents. We wanted to take the opener of the last three-game series before interleague play."

Yuta Izuguchi singled in the only run in the fifth off Hanshin left-hander Masaki Oyokawa (0-1).

In other action Friday, Roki Sasaki (4-2) threw seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts as the Lotte Marines beat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 3-1.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel