'Monster' Inoue to fight Goodman on Christmas Eve

boxing

Undisputed super bantamweight boxing world champion Naoya Inoue is set to face the IBF's and WBO's top-ranked Australian contender Sam Goodman at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Dec 24, the bout's organizers said Thursday.

"He's an opponent I cannot avoid if I'm going to defend my titles," Inoue told a Tokyo press conference. "My motivation going forward is to surpass my last fight's performance."

Inoue said speed would be his "best option, considering my opponent's style."

Last December, the Japanese star, nicknamed "Monster," became only the second man in boxing history to collect all four major belts in two weight divisions, having previously done so at bantamweight.

This year, Inoue defeated Mexico's Luis Nery in May and Ireland's TJ Doheny in September, both by technical knockout.

Inoue has a 28-0 record with 25 KOs. Goodman, ranked first by the IBF and WBO, is 19-0 with eight KOs.

© KYODO