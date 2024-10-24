 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
boxing

'Monster' Inoue to fight Goodman on Christmas Eve

0 Comments
TOKYO

Undisputed super bantamweight boxing world champion Naoya Inoue is set to face the IBF's and WBO's top-ranked Australian contender Sam Goodman at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Dec 24, the bout's organizers said Thursday.

"He's an opponent I cannot avoid if I'm going to defend my titles," Inoue told a Tokyo press conference. "My motivation going forward is to surpass my last fight's performance."

Inoue said speed would be his "best option, considering my opponent's style."

Last December, the Japanese star, nicknamed "Monster," became only the second man in boxing history to collect all four major belts in two weight divisions, having previously done so at bantamweight.

This year, Inoue defeated Mexico's Luis Nery in May and Ireland's TJ Doheny in September, both by technical knockout.

Inoue has a 28-0 record with 25 KOs. Goodman, ranked first by the IBF and WBO, is 19-0 with eight KOs.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog