Gov't considering national award for star figure skater Hanyu

The Japanese government is considering conferring the People's Honor Award on two-time figure skating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu, its top spokesman said Friday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed preparations to start the award process, including hearing opinions from experts, before making a formal decision, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Hanyu will likely become the first figure skater to receive the national award. At the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea last month, he became the first male figure skater in more than six decades to win consecutive gold medals, despite a "serious" injury preventing him from being able to execute his full arsenal of quads.
Suga said Hanyu's accomplishment this time "gave thrills and courage to the Japanese people" and brought hope to society, as well as being a strong message about recovery from the powerful earthquake of March 2011 in northeastern Japan.
The 23-year-old skater was from Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, located in the region, and based his activities there at that time.
Speaking in a Diet committee session Friday, Abe hailed Hanyu's performance in Pyeongchang, saying Japanese athletes won a record 13 medals, including Hanyu's gold. "I hope the momentum from this will lead to the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."
Starting his figure skating career at age 4, Hanyu has faced a number of challenges in his life, including having to evacuate his home after the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami seven years ago.
He became the first Japanese man to win a figure skating gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.
The Toronto-based skater, who has won two world championship golds and four Grand Prix Final golds, holds the current world record in total score, short program score and free skating score.
Disaster reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino welcomed the move, saying, "If giving the award is formally decided, it will be a pleasant thing as it will cheer people up in the disaster-hit area."
In Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Yugo Kataoka, a 52-year-old schoolteacher, said, "His performance after overcoming injuries made me shed tears. He is a special figure for the Miyagi people and has encouraged many disaster sufferers."
Kazuya Igarashi, 72, who was the staff adviser to the figure skating club of Sendai's Tohoku High School which Hanyu joined, expressed hope of seeing more of his performances in the future.
"If he aims to compete in the (next) Beijing Winter Olympics, I hope he will achieve a third straight victory."
Established in 1977, the People's Honor Award has been given to 25 individuals and one group for their achievements in sports, entertainment and culture.
Noriko Shirota, coach of the ANA skating team Hanyu currently belongs to, said, "He has followed such a hard path. I am all the more moved as (his efforts) have been recognized by the government."
In February, the government bestowed the award on two champions of the Japanese traditional board games of shogi and Go -- Yoshiharu Habu and Yuta Iyama.
For athletes, wrestling champion Kaori Icho was also given the award in 2016 following the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after she became the first female wrestler to win gold medals at four consecutive Olympic Games.© KYODO
kawabegawa198
Why?! What about the others?
dcog9065
Definitely agree! This award is a no brainer
Spectrum
Agreed, until all other skaters get this award as well, he should not be receiving anything. He wasn't even that good anyway, and there was definitely a bias in the judging, possibly even cheating
ClippetyClop
If he gets a gong then Pikotaro a shoe in for one too.
Ganbare Japan!
Well done, Yuzuru-chan!! He is the Worlds most famous Japanese and a hero to those in Tokoku since his childhood, inspiring the rebuilding of devastating areas in Miyagi.Receiving "Peoples Honor Award" at such a young age, is simply astonishing.Congratulations on receiving the Award Yuzuru-Chan, please defend that Gold medal in Beijing!! Now, Best athlete of all time, with Kitajima Kousuke.
Disillusioned
Experts? Experts in what?
He is a grand ambassador for Japanese sports and worthy of the award. I hope these ‘experts’ agree.
smithinjapan
Why only Hanyu -- the guy who got both his golds after going with a Canadian coach (who's gotten others golds)? How about the women who got golds? Only Hanyu is worth it?
Ganbare Japan: "He is the Worlds most famous Japanese"
And you know this because...? Sorry, but there are more famous Japanese, my friend. Most famous male figure skater, yes. "Best athlete of all time"? Not by a very, very long shot. Obviously you like him, and that's great.
Daniel Naumoff
That account likes everything "Made in Japan", careful.
Sport achievements are not even theoretically in domain of being awarded with state medals, if at least for the sole reason they bring no well-being or prosperity to the people. The only thing they bring is a fleeting euphoria of a national(istic) pride that is a highly questionable virtue.
To turn the tables, is not own people's, worldwide acknowledgement a honour enough? Are those people feelings that worthless that Abe's government deems appropriate to issue "at least" some kind of award for him? This is obviously a move to solicit support for their sandcastle regime from weak-minded nationalists seeing Yuzuru Hanyu as a hero.
Jimizo
Hate to break it to you, but figure skating isn’t exactly a sport(?) the vast majority of the world thinks about, let alone has the opportunity to try.
I think you’ll find there are Japanese athletes who have succeeded in sports which have far more people competing to reach the very top level. Try pretty much any Japanese footballer who made it in Europe, a Japanese world boxing champion ( I had the opportunity to have a short chat with the real gent and top fighter Naito ) or the truly excellent Kitajima.
I wouldn’t put a figure skater at that kind of level. It’s not a sport the vast majority of kids in Japan even have the resources to try. He’s the best of a very small group.
daito_hak
Ridiculous nationalism. This is just sport moreover ice skating, hardly the most exiting of all. Why should he receive a honor award? Because he slides on ice? Pathetic and ridiculous manipulation of a state which is desperately trying to find some reason to convince itself that Japan is relevant.
Ganbare Japan!
Why all the hate? He is a national hero, no need to criticize him simply for accepting the National Award.Maybe jealousy
Bungle
The medals are reward enough; save the honours for those ordinary folks who deserve recognition which might otherwise not be given. Same goes for the U.K.
Jimizo
No hate. I just think there are sportspeople in Japan who are more deserving.
I just rate those who succeeded in sports which have huge numbers competing to be the best more highly than those who are the best of a very small group. I can boast I’m the best chess player in my department but I’m only one who knows how to play it.
How good were you at figure skating in PE?
plasticmonkey
Just another attempt by the failing government of Shinzo Abe to prop up its ratings. Yes, we know. Hanyu is a phenomenal figure skater and is Japanese. Abe has nothing to do with it. Hope he refrains from milking this for his own benefit.
@ganbare japan
We all know what you're doing, and it's not funny. Come on, man.
thepersoniamnow
Pretty funny comments from some who think that if one guy gets an award, everyone should get one. But those types are probably people who enjoy getting “participation” awards in school and are obsessed with fairness etc.
He is the biggest star and won golds for Japan in two olympics.
Calling him puny or diminishing ice skating just shows how YOU are. I guarantee you as an athlete he is probably stronger physically, mentally, and emotionally than the trashtalkers.
Ganbare Japan!
@ thepersoniamnow
Thumbs up. I have been really shocked and saddened by the amount of nastiness directed at Yuzuru-Chan on him winning the Award. No need for sledging and name-calling.
Toasted Heretic
Agreed and no need for calling people jealous, either.
Yubaru
Wasting more money on something he has already decided to do. I just wish people would start calling him to task for wasting taxpayers money on this.
Does he deserve it? Maybe so, maybe not, it's a "feel-good" kind of thing right now, and Abe wants to get in one the action!
Educator60
Smithinjapan,
“How about the women who got golds? Only Hanyu is worth it?”
Takahashi Naoko, Yoshida Saori, and Icho Kaori have also received this honor.
Juanito3001
Give him the award. Continue to present similar awards to all deserving young people who represent Japan in their chosen field of sports. He is an artistic "Japanese National Treasure" . We love him here in Boston. He is smart, has a very kind gentle humble manner and gets on very well with his fellow skaters . Certainly a great role model for Japan and all the world. Let's start talking about these accomplishments and lay off the politics. Please defend that Gold medal in Beijing. We are rooting for him. GO GO GO Yuzuru-Chan . We love You!
DaDude
It is what it is. He got a gold medal in 2 straight Olympics which is a feat no male figure skater has accomplished decades and is actually pretty charitable. At the end of the day, does it really put a damper on your well-being who gets this award and who doesn't
Jonny Knoxville
Two gold medals over 4 yrs ?
What about the girl who won two gold medals in 3 days at Pyeongchang Nana Tagaki (speed skating)
Only_In_Japan
The man won back to back gold in men's figure skating. Something that hasn't been achieved I'm 66 years. Say what you like, but bloody well done! IMO, he deserves it! Go Hanyu!
Only_In_Japan
In 66 years*
thepersoniamnow
Haters haters haters...
Sit on your sofas and form your silly opinions.
Nice going Hanyu! The world’s heard of you. Nobodys heard of these internet haters.
oldman_13
I hope they do give him an award.
Ignore the usual bitter naysayers and haters. Many countries have bestowed high national honors upon accomplished athletes, and Yuzuru is certainly an accomplished athlete, artist, and now iconic representative of Japan. His fans from around the world are some of the most fanatic in all of sports.