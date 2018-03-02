Gov't considering national award for star figure skater Hanyu

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's free figure skating final at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, on Feb 17.

The Japanese government is considering conferring the People's Honor Award on two-time figure skating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu, its top spokesman said Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed preparations to start the award process, including hearing opinions from experts, before making a formal decision, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Hanyu will likely become the first figure skater to receive the national award. At the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea last month, he became the first male figure skater in more than six decades to win consecutive gold medals, despite a "serious" injury preventing him from being able to execute his full arsenal of quads.

Suga said Hanyu's accomplishment this time "gave thrills and courage to the Japanese people" and brought hope to society, as well as being a strong message about recovery from the powerful earthquake of March 2011 in northeastern Japan.

The 23-year-old skater was from Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, located in the region, and based his activities there at that time.

Speaking in a Diet committee session Friday, Abe hailed Hanyu's performance in Pyeongchang, saying Japanese athletes won a record 13 medals, including Hanyu's gold. "I hope the momentum from this will lead to the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."

Starting his figure skating career at age 4, Hanyu has faced a number of challenges in his life, including having to evacuate his home after the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami seven years ago.

He became the first Japanese man to win a figure skating gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.

The Toronto-based skater, who has won two world championship golds and four Grand Prix Final golds, holds the current world record in total score, short program score and free skating score.

Disaster reconstruction minister Masayoshi Yoshino welcomed the move, saying, "If giving the award is formally decided, it will be a pleasant thing as it will cheer people up in the disaster-hit area."

In Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Yugo Kataoka, a 52-year-old schoolteacher, said, "His performance after overcoming injuries made me shed tears. He is a special figure for the Miyagi people and has encouraged many disaster sufferers."

Kazuya Igarashi, 72, who was the staff adviser to the figure skating club of Sendai's Tohoku High School which Hanyu joined, expressed hope of seeing more of his performances in the future.

"If he aims to compete in the (next) Beijing Winter Olympics, I hope he will achieve a third straight victory."

Established in 1977, the People's Honor Award has been given to 25 individuals and one group for their achievements in sports, entertainment and culture.

Noriko Shirota, coach of the ANA skating team Hanyu currently belongs to, said, "He has followed such a hard path. I am all the more moved as (his efforts) have been recognized by the government."

In February, the government bestowed the award on two champions of the Japanese traditional board games of shogi and Go -- Yoshiharu Habu and Yuta Iyama.

For athletes, wrestling champion Kaori Icho was also given the award in 2016 following the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after she became the first female wrestler to win gold medals at four consecutive Olympic Games.

