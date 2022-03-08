Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Taiki Kawayoke of Japan competes in the men's Long Distance Classical Technique Standing Para Cross-Country Skiing during Beijing Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Monday. Photo: Chloe Knott/IOC for OIS via AP
paralympics

Kawayoke wins cross-country long distance gold

0 Comments
ZHANGJIAKOU, China

Taiki Kawayoke won the men's long distance standing cross-country skiing gold for Japan on Monday, giving the country its first medal in the sport at the Beijing Paralympics.

By winning the classical technique event, two-time Paralympian Kawayoke earned his first-ever medal.

The 21-year-old finished the 20-kilometer race in 52 minutes, 52.8 seconds after the classification calculation was made, more than 90 seconds clear of silver medalist Cai Jiayun of China. Another Chinese athlete, Qiu Mingyang, claimed bronze.

"I feel like I have grown a lot in the past four years," said Kawayoke. "I am happy I won gold...now I want to keep doing my best so I can aim even higher."

Japan's opening ceremony flag bearer, Kawayoke is expected to compete in two more events at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre before the games end on Sunday.

Forty-one-year-old veteran Yoshihiro Nitta, a seven-time Paralympian who inspired Kawayoke to take up the sport, finished in seventh, almost five minutes behind his countryman.

"I am happy to see Kawayoke win his medal," Nitta said. "I didn't win a medal but still will have good memories from the games."

"I felt comfortable during the race and was able to push all the way to the end."

The other Japanese in the field, Keigo Iwamoto, crossed in 13th.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog