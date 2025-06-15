 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Hakuho reveals company; Toyota chairman heads amateurs' body

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former grand champion Hakuho announced the name of his new company on Saturday as he looks to promote the sport through the concept of a "world sumo grand slam" after leaving the Japan Sumo Association.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Sumo Federation, which oversees the amateur side of the sport, unanimously elected the chairman of Toyota Motor Corp and long-term Hakuho supporter Akio Toyoda as its new head.

Hakuho's new company, Hakuho Dayan Sumo & Sports Inc named after a Mongolian emperor, was unveiled at a party with some 200 of his supporters in Tokyo, including former Japan football star Keisuke Honda and former Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto.

"I'm grateful," Hakuho said during the party after hearing of Toyoda's appointment. The Mongolian-born former yokozuna, who hopes sumo will one day become an Olympic sport, also indicated his intention of attending the sumo world championships in Bangkok in September.

Toyoda, a supporter of the former grand champion since his wrestling days, was appointed for a two-year term at the federation after the 69-year-old expressed his interest in taking up the role this spring.

The move follows Hakuho's decision to leave the JSA on Monday and promote the sport from outside the ruling body.

Hakuho, who won a record 45 Emperor's Cups, left little more than a year after the indefinite closure of the Miyagino stable he had overseen as stablemaster, following revelations that one of his proteges had physically abused younger wrestlers.

The 40-year-old has organized the Hakuho Cup, an international youth sumo tournament, since 2010 and his future interaction with the Toyoda-led federation could provide a new opportunity for the sport.

Toyota Motor has an amateur sumo team and sponsors a national tournament.

"It feels we've welcomed a strong leader," the federation's vice chairman Kozo Katsuda said. "We'll look into the idea (of collaborating with Hakuho) if there is such talk."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel