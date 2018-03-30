Takanohana demoted again as Japan's sumo woes continue

sumo

Sumo elder Takanohana, who was faulted for his absence from the most recent Spring Grand Sumo Tournament and lack of supervision of a wrestler from his stable, was handed a two-rank demotion by the Japan Sumo Association on Thursday.

With longstanding friction between Takanohana and the governing body still an issue, the JSA faces fears of sumo's popularity suffering again after reports of scandals and criticism that it has failed to address violence outside the ring.

On Thursday, the JSA board meeting convened to decide Takanohana's punishment at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, a day after he apologized for his behavior at an extraordinary meeting for toshiyori sumo elders.

He was demoted two ranks within the JSA's hierarchy to the lowest of seven ranks, making for a total of five rank demotions since January.

"I would like to focus on my role in the sport, while starting over from zero in order to raise younger wrestlers and contribute to the growth of sumo," he said in a statement released following his punishment.

Takanohana, who failed to regain a director seat on the JSA board in February's election, will not be eligible to join board meetings at his new rank.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the 45-year-old stablemaster submitted a letter to the Cabinet Office's public certification committee over the JSA's handling of the assault scandal involving former grand champion Harumafuji and victim Takanoiwa, another wrestler in his stable.

Takanohana opted not to show up at the tournament venue for two straight days at the March 11-25 meet, then later said on his stable's official website he had acceptable reasons for his behavior.

Takayoshitoshi, a 20-year-old wrestler from the Takanohana stable, allegedly hit his attendant in the dressing room during the spring meet in Osaka. Once the scandal surfaced, Takanohana withdrew his complaint against the JSA.

JSA chairman Hakkaku voiced his desire for Takanohana to reflect on his own conduct and way of thinking. "I hope he works seriously and amends himself as a member of our organization," Hakkaku said.

Takanohana is known for boosting sumo's popularity during his wrestling career conducted alongside his elder brother Wakanohana. The pair were active in the 1990s through the early 2000s.

Takanohana earned 22 tournament victories, sixth on the all-time list. He retired in 2003.

Meanwhile, Takayoshitoshi was given a one-tournament ban. The juryo-division wrestler was forced to pull out of the spring meet a day after revelation of the assault.

Japan's ancient sport is struggling to rebuild its tarnished image, with the scandal that led to the retirement of Harumafuji in December causing Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to skip their New Year tournament visit.

Before and after the incident involving Harumafuji, in which the grand champion injured his junior Takanoiwa in an alcohol-fueled attack during the fall regional tour, the world of sumo had been shaken by a string of scandals that severely damaged its reputation.

In January, sumo's chief referee resigned for sexually harassing a teenage referee, and earlier this month, Egyptian wrestler Osunaarashi was asked to retire as punishment for being involved in a car accident while driving without a license.

Deep-seated problems have troubled the sport throughout the last decade, including a teenage trainee being beaten to death in 2007, and Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu announcing his retirement three years later following reports he injured a man in a drunken rampage.

