Tokyo Paralympics to close after facing COVID-19 challenges

The Tokyo Paralympics will close Sunday night after almost two weeks of competition among athletes with impairments from around the world, held despite many challenges stemming from the coronavirus.

The closing ceremony at the National Stadium will bring down the curtain on the games held almost entirely off-limits to the public as a result of the pandemic that threw eight years of preparations into disarray.

As was the case with the Olympics that ended Aug. 8, the ceremony will go ahead in front of a sea of empty seats, with only a number of officials and dignitaries, including Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, set to attend.

Notwithstanding additional difficulties, such as COVID-19 travel protocols, a record of approximately 4,400 athletes from 162 countries and regions, plus a small refugee team, competed at the Paralympics from Aug. 24.

They included two competitors evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, who made their eventual arrival in Tokyo thanks to a multinational effort.

Following an unprecedented one-year postponement, uncertainty had lingered about whether the Olympics and Paralympics could be held safely amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and across the world.

The public was split over the decision by organizers to plow ahead with staging the games this summer, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga abruptly announcing Friday plans to resign after facing criticism for his government's handling of the health crisis.

To stop the spread of the virus, delegations were virtually confined to the athletes' village and sports venues, with foreign participants required to leave Japan soon after their final events.

Despite the raft of scandals that beset the Olympics leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23, the two games had no major operational troubles over the more than one-month period.

But the number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other parts of Japan hit record highs multiple times during and after the Olympics, while the organizers managed to keep the infection rate among athletes and workers very low.

Since mid-August, about 300 people associated with the Paralympics tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom were Japanese residents and contractors.

At the closing ceremony, the Paralympic flag will be passed to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as representative of the 2024 Summer Games in the French capital, before the cauldron in the 68,000-capacity main venue is extinguished.

"I think these games were just sensational. The sport was unbelievable, world records were broken in every possible sport that world records could be broken," Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, told a press conference hours before the ceremony.

"It was not easy when the games were postponed last year, to think about how these games will be delivered, if they were going to be delivered," he said. "Of course there were many moments when we questioned ourselves, 'is this the right thing to do?' 'can we actually do it?' But the answer was always 'yes.'"

China, which will host the Beijing Winter Games in February, finished top of the medal table by a big margin, winning 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze, followed by Great Britain, the United States and the Russian Paralympic Committee.

The Paralympics consisted of 539 medal events across 22 sports. Taekwondo and badminton were added to the games for the first time.

After failing to win a single gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, Japan put on a stronger showing as host nation, with its largest-ever team of 254 athletes winning 13 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze. The host nation finished 11th on the medal table.

Miyuki Yamada won the host nation's first medal on the opening day of competition, taking silver in the women's 100-meter backstroke S2 class and becoming the youngest Japanese ever to reach the Paralympic podium at just 14.

While the games were mostly held behind closed doors, students involved in a government-supported educational initiative were allowed to spectate at some events.

But some municipalities decided at the last minute not to participate due to concerns about the coronavirus.

