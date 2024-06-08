 Japan Today
baseball

Hiroshima's Osera throws no-hitter against Lotte

HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima Carp right-hander Daichi Osera threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Lotte Marines in an interleague game Friday.

The 32-year-old Osera allowed five baserunners, all on walks, at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium for the second no-hitter of the season in Japan after Shosei Togo of the Yomiuri Giants tossed one on May 24 against the Hanshin Tigers.

It was the 102nd no-hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball history.

The Carp took over at the top of the Central League from the Giants, who lost to the Orix Buffaloes 2-0 the same day.

Osera (3-0) struck out two in a 129-pitch outing. He got Gregory Polanco to fly out to right for the final out of the game after walking two in the ninth.

"It feels unreal," said Osera, the fifth Hiroshima pitcher to throw a no-hitter and the first since Kenta Maeda, now with the Detroit Tigers, in 2012. "I never thought I could achieve something like this."

"But when I went to the mound for the ninth, I wanted to do it in front of all these fans. I'm so happy to have shared this great moment with you all."

Takayoshi Noma and Kaito Kozono tripled in two runs each in the fourth and six innings. Lotte starter Manabu Mima (0-2) took the loss.

Among Friday's other games, the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks trounced the DeNA BayStars 10-1.

