Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Soccer AFC Champions League
Urawa Red Diamonds players, in red jersey, celebrate after defeating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League final at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on Saturday. Photo: AP/Toru Hanai
soccer

Urawa beats Al-Hilal to win Asian Champions League title

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Urawa Reds beat Al-Hilal 1-0 on Saturday to win the Asian Champions League title for a third time.

Andre Carrillo's own goal gave the Japanese team a 2-1 aggregate win at Saitama Stadium a week after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Riyadh.

Defending champion Al-Hilal, which was looking for a record fifth continental title, enjoyed most of the possession but was unable to create enough clear chances in the absence of the influential Salem Al-Dawsari. The Saudi Arabia international scored in the first leg before receiving a red card and suspension.

The Saudi Arabian team started strongly and in the fourth minute, Urawa’s Danish defender Alexander Scholz cleared Odion Ighalo’s shot from the line. Also in the first half, Mohamed Kanno shot over and Carrillo forced a flying save from Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

Urawa had little sight of goal but came close after 30 minutes when first-leg goalscorer Shinzo Koroki volleyed against the crossbar from close range.

Three minutes after the restart, the majority of the 53,574 fans were brought to their feet. Norwegian defender Marius Hoibraten headed a free-kick across the face of goal. Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf missed the ball, swirling in the wind, and it bounced off Carrillo and into the net.

Urawa continued to create chances on the counter-attack as Al-Hilal pushed forward. Tomoaki Okubo fired over with just the goalkeeper to beat and Atsuki Ito also went close.

Al-Hilal’s best chance came in the 90th minute. Ighalo turned and twisted in the area to create space for a shot near the penalty spot that Nishikawa was just able to block to ensure that the Reds hung on for the triumph.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog