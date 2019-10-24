Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Urawa beats Guangzhou to reach Asian CL final

0 Comments
GUANGZHOU, China

Urawa Reds advanced to their second Asian Champions League final in three years after Shinzo Koroki's second-half header gave the Japanese team a 1-0 win at Guangzhou Evergrande on Wednesday.

Despite the support of more than 40,000 fans at Tianhe Stadium, China's Guangzhou failed to overturn the 2-0 first-leg deficit, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

Guangzhou was aiming — like Urawa — to become the first team to win the trophy three times.

Coached by Italy's 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, Guangzhou put the visitors under serious pressure but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Koroki scored five minutes after the break for Urawa.

Urawa plays Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in November's two-leg final. It's a rematch of the 2017 meeting that ended with Urawa lifting the trophy.

Al Hilal held on for a 6-5 aggregate win over Qatar's Al Sadd on Tuesday. Al Sadd won the second leg 4-2 in Riyadh, but it wasn't enough to overturn a 4-1 home loss from the first leg.

Al Hilal has never won the tournament but will be playing in its third final in six years.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining