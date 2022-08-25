Urawa vow to attack 'really tired' Jeonbuk in AFC semifinal

soccer

Free-scoring Urawa Red Diamonds will go on the attack in their Asian Champions League semi-final against an ailing Jeonbuk Motors, midfielder Takahiro Sekine warned on Wednesday.

Japan's Urawa have scored 15 goals in their last three games in all competitions, the latest a 4-0 thrashing of Thailand's BG Pathum United in the Champions League quarter-finals on Monday.

Urawa will enjoy home advantage for Thursday's one-legged tie against the K League's Jeonbuk in Saitama and Sekine hopes they will put on another scintillating showing for their passionate fans.

"We want to attack them before they get the chance to attack us," the 27-year-old told reporters.

"I'm really looking forward to it and we don't have any intention of losing, so we will give it everything we've got."

Urawa are chasing their third AFC Champions League crown, having won Asia's premier club competition in 2007 and 2017.

In contrast to Urawa's bullish message, Jeonbuk go into the last-four clash with their reserves of energy running low.

They needed extra-time in the last 16 last week and once again played 120 minutes before coming back to defeat Vissel Kobe 3-1 on Monday, all in Saitama.

"It's been a difficult situation and I appreciate the players," said the South Korean side's manager Kim Sang-sik. "Because we played two games with extra-time the players are really tired and there will be problems with physical strength. But we have one spirit and one mind to go into this game and get the win."

© 2022 AFP