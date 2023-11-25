Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kobe win 1st J.League top-division title

KOBE

Vissel Kobe clinched their first J.League top-flight title on Saturday by beating Nagoya Grampus 2-1 at home in the penultimate round of the season.

Kobe moved up to 68 points, four clear of 2022 champions Yokohama F Marinos in second place, to seal their second major trophy after winning the Emperor's Cup in the 2019 season.

Manager Takayuki Yoshida's team started the season strongly and let Spanish icon Andres Iniesta leave in July, having barely called upon the Spanish World Cup winner during the campaign.

Former Japan forward Yuya Osako led from the front scoring 22 goals, currently top of the J1 scoring chart, with Kobe's 59 goals this term only bettered by Marinos. Their defense conceded 29 goals, also second-best in the league, behind Urawa Reds.

