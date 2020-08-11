Leukemia-diagnosed swimmer Ikee to return to competition this month

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee poses with the lantern containing the Olympic flame during the "One Step Forward - +1 Message - TOKYO 2020" video message unveiling event at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23.

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who went public with her leukemia diagnosis in February last year, will return to competition at a Tokyo meet to be held later this month, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Nihon University student will compete in the women's 50-meter freestyle at a meet sanctioned by the Tokyo Swimming Association to be held Aug 29 at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, according to the sources.

Ikee was considered a contender for multiple medals at the now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but she was forced to put all swimming-related activities on hold to focus on treatment following her diagnosis.

Ikee revealed that she has acute lymphatic leukemia, and she has not competed in a race since January 2019.

Last month, Ikee gave the media online access to one of her training sessions, and said that she was eyeing a comeback at the Japan intercollegiate championships in early October.

She was released after a 10-month hospitalization in December, at which time she said on social media she has set a goal of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She then announced in March that she was back in the pool for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

Ikee delivered a speech at an event marking the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

The Tokyo Games have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

