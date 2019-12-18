Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rikako Ikee smiles after winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia August 2018. Photo: REUTERS file
swimming

Swimmer Ikee discharged from hospital after 10 months of treatment for leukemia

TOKYO

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, said on Tuesday that she has been discharged from hospital and will be aiming to compete and win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ikee sprang onto the world stage at last year's Asian Games at the age of 18, winning a record six gold medals in the pool and setting the year's fastest time in the world in the 100 meters butterfly.

A big medal hope for hosts Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ikee was then diagnosed with leukemia in February.

"Finally, I get out of hospital," she wrote on Twitter. "There were times when I felt strong nausea from the medication, but I kept telling myself 'it's OK, it will end at some point. It has been hard, long days but I have lots of encouragement and now want to go back to my life."

Ikee, whose gold medal haul was the most for a female athlete at a single Asian Games, also picked up two relay silvers to match North Korean shooter So Gin Man's record tally of eight medals.

Ikee said she is still awaiting approval from her doctors to begin training in the water but that she has been doing basic training already.

"I will aim for Paris 2024 and I will work hard to get medals there," the 19-year-old wrote.

Ikee holds Japanese national records over 50, 100 and 200 meters in freestyle, as well as 50 and 100 meters in butterfly and was named Japanese Swimmer of the Year in 2018.

I hope she makes a speedy recovery and return to swimming.

She is a true inspiration.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

She really has suffered. I hope she gets well soon. If I was her I would not swim. Just relax and heal up. A lot of exercise might not be good.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Please continue to get better each and every day. You are an inspiration to me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm very happy for her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

