Athletes compete during the men's 100 meters T34 final at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
sports

Organizers say Tokyo Paralympics 'going smoothly' amid pandemic

TOKYO

The Tokyo Paralympics have been "generally going smoothly" since starting about a week ago despite being held amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday.

"So far, there have been no problems having a major impact on the operation of the games," Toshiro Muto, CEO of the committee organizing the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said at a press conference.

Muto said no serious COVID-19 cases have been reported among athletes and staff members of the Paralympics and positive rates remain very low.

Well, given how the news and most TV stations would rather show reruns of Japan's Olympic golds than talk about the Paralympics, and almost none of the fans and volunteers from the Olympics are showing up, that stands to reason.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The Olympics, Paralympics, vaccination initiative, GoTo tourism subsidy campaign, tens of thousands of PCR tests, Abenomasks, COCOA contact tracing app.

If the metric for "going smoothly" is spending the minimal amount on public health and welfare while ensuring the LDP and Japan Inc. are well-supported you can say there has been an exemplary history of these things going forward despite the corona-virus pandemic. A member of the public might have a different perspective.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think the Captain of the Titanic said the same thing as his hat floated away. Amazing performances by amazing people non the less.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

