Organizers say Tokyo Paralympics 'going smoothly' amid pandemic

Athletes compete during the men's 100 meters T34 final at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo Paralympics have been "generally going smoothly" since starting about a week ago despite being held amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday.

"So far, there have been no problems having a major impact on the operation of the games," Toshiro Muto, CEO of the committee organizing the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said at a press conference.

Muto said no serious COVID-19 cases have been reported among athletes and staff members of the Paralympics and positive rates remain very low.

© KYODO